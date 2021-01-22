COVID-19: Nur-Sultan and West Kazakhstan region still in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as well as Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are still under the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan, in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

According to the official Telegram channel of the Special Commission fighting against the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Almaty city as well as Karaganda and Almaty regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest.

The rest of the nation remains in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 1,430 new daily infections in the past day, raising the total caseload to 173,842.