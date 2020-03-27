  • kz
    COVID- 19: one more case detected in Kazakhstan, total at 121

    10:29, 27 March 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has climbed to 121, with one new case registered on Friday in Almaty, Kazinform reports citing www.coronavirus2020.kz.

    To date, the country has confirmed 121 cases of coronavirus infection including 60 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 48 cases in Almaty, 4 cases in the city of Karaganda, 2 cases in Shymkent, 1 case in Almaty region, 1 case in Aktobe region, 3 cases in Zhambyl region and 1 case in North Kazakhstan region.




    Kazakhstan Almaty Coronavirus Top Story
