COVID-19: Over 100 new cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New cases of the coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan on May 12, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

138 new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected in the country, including 15 in Nur-Sultan city, 6 in Almaty city, 11 in West Kazakhstan region, 6 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Karaganda region, 4 in Turkestan region, 92 in Atyrau region, and 1 in East Kazakhstan region.

The number of the coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has totaled 5,417 cases, including 1,118 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,628 cases in Almaty city, 245 cases in Shymkent city, 110 cases in Akmola region, 176 cases in Aktobe region, 183 cases in Almaty region, 432 cases in Atyrau region, 52 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 198 cases in Zhambyl region, 266 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 200 cases in Karaganda region, 68 cases in Kostanay region, 231 cases in Kyzylorda region, 130 cases in Mangistau region, 154 cases in Pavlodar region, 36 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 190 cases in Turkestan region.

2,223 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection and another 32 people have died in Kazakhstan.