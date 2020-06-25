COVID-19: Over 500 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 520 new cases of the coronavirus infection, total now at 19,285, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The new cases have been recorded in three cities and 14 regions of the country, including 62 in Nur-Sultan city, 60 in Almaty city, 48 in East Kazakhstan region, 46 in West Kazakhstan region, 42 in Shymkent city, 41 in Karaganda region, 41 in Turkestan region, 33 in Pavlodar region, 26 in Kostanay region, 23 in Akmola region, 22 in Aktobe region, 20 in Atyrau region, 16 in North Kazakhstan region, 12 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Zhambyl region, 10 in Almaty region, and 7 in Mangistau region.

In total, 11, 882 people have been release from fully recovering from the COVID-19 virus. The novel virus has already killed 136 people in Kazakhstan.