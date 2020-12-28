COVID-19: Over half of infectious beds occupied in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over half of infectious beds unrolled for coronavirus patents is occupied in Atyrau region which remains in the coronavirus ‘red’ zone.

For the past 24 hours the region confirmed 133 more COVID-19 cases.8 of them were recorded in Atyrau city, 71 at Tengiz oilfield. 25 people recovered from the infection during the last day.

119 patients are staying at regional infectious diseases hospital, 22 at district and 516 at Tengiz infectious diseases hospitals, the regional healthcare department reports.

53.6% out of 1,225 infectious beds in the region are occupied so far.