COVID-19 pandemic alarming as global cases surpass 90 mln, new variant spread

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The raging COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating as confirmed cases worldwide have exceeded 90 million and a new variant genome has been detected in Japan.

PASSING 90-MLN MARK

The global case count reached 90,045,410, with a total of 1,931,571 deaths worldwide as of 3:22 p.m. local time (2022 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Xinhua reports.

The United States has been the hardest-hit country worldwide both in terms of infections and fatalities with 22,293,281 cases and 373,588 deaths, accounting for 24 percent and over 19 percent of the global total respectively, followed by India with 10,450,284 cases, and Brazil with 8,075,998 cases but with the world's second largest death toll of 202,631.

Countries with more than 2 million cases also include Russia, Britain, France, Turkey, Italy and Spain, while other countries with over 50,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain, Italy, France, Russia, Iran and Spain, according to the CSSE tally.

Global cases hit 60 million on Nov. 25, surpassed 70 million on Dec. 11 and hit 80 million on Dec. 26. It took 16 days to climb from 60 million to 70 million, 15 days from 70 million to 80 million, and 15 days from 80 million to 90 million.





NEW COVID-19 VARIANTS

Japan's health ministry said on Sunday that four passengers who arrived at Tokyo's Haneda airport from Brazil earlier this month had been infected with a new variant of COVID-19.

The ministry said the four people, who arrived at Haneda airport on Jan. 2 from Amazonas, Brazil, tested positive after the airport quarantine.

Among them, a man in his 40s had been hospitalized due to breathing difficulty and a woman in her 30s had symptoms of throat pain and headaches, said the ministry. A male teenager had developed a fever while a female teenager had shown no symptoms.





