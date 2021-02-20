  • kz
    COVID-19: Pavlodar region moves out of ‘red zone’

    10:06, 20 February 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM There are no regions remaining in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of February 20, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread reads.

    The city of Nur-Sultan as well as Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, the ‘red zone’ imposes strict restrictive measures. The ‘yellow zone’ follows quarantine measures and toughens control over their observance, while the ‘green zone’ may ease restrictions as coronavirus situation becomes stable.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
