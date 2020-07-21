COVID-19 recovered cases in Kazakhstan rise by 60%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has seen a 60% rise in its COVID-19 recovered cases within two weeks, Alexei Tsoi, health minister, told a Government meeting on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, the two-week quarantine measures have led to a 60% rise in the country's total COVID-19 recovered cases, a 23% drop in ambulance calls, and 20% and 6% downturns in bed occupancy at temporary hospitals and intensive care units, respectively.

Addressing the government session, the minister added 2.5 thousand and 11 thousand beds had been provided at infectious and temporary hospitals, respectively, to treat COVID-19 and pneumonia patients in rural areas.

He went on to say that 53 X-ray machines for district hospitals would be purchased from local producers as well as 100 mobile medical units would be delivered to rural areas in the next 3-4 months.