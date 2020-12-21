COVID-19 recoveries exceed 131,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 830 patients have defeated the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Three regions of the country have added three-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries. East Kazakhstan region leads with 194 COVID-19 recoveries. 141 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kostanay region. Pavlodar region has reported that 121 patients have beat the virus.

70 COVID-19 patients have made full recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 70 – in North Kazakhstan region, 59 – in Akmola region, 41 – in Atyrau region, 33 – in Almaty city, 30 – in West Kazakhstan region, 26 – in Aktobe region, 25 – in Karaganda region, 14 – in Almaty region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.

In total, 131,606 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection nationwide.