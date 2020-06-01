COVID-19 recoveries exceed 5,500 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

129 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection, including 22 in Nur-Sultan city, 46 in Almaty city, 7 in Shymkent city, 5 in Almaty region, 12 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 5 in Mangistau region, 19 in Atyrau region, 4 in Pavlodar region, and 7 in West Kazakhstan region.

The number of people who have recovered from the novel virus and have been discharged from hospitals in Kazakhstan has reached 5,587, including 1,143 in Nur-Sultan city, 1,598 in Almaty city, 315 in Shymkent city, 107 in Akmola region, 189 in Aktobe region, 191 in Almaty region, 333 in Atyrau region, 54 in East Kazakhstan region, 196 in Zhambyl region, 316 in West Kazakhstan region, 255 in Karaganda region, 87 in Kostanay region, 247 in Kyzylorda region, 141 in Mangistau region, 153 in Pavlodar region, 37 in North Kazakhstan region, and 225 in Turkestan region.

In total, the number of registered coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has accounted for 11,308. The COVID-19 killed 41 people in the country.