COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan surpass 155,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 948 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 155,397, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of recoveries has been recorded in Pavlodar region, North Kazakhstan region, Nur-Sultan city, and Akmola region – 173, 159, 152, and 103, respectively.

83 people have made full recoveries in Kostanay region, 63 – in Atyrau region, 56 – in Almaty city, 49 – in Karaganda region, 25 – in West Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Turkestan region, 17 – in Almaty region, 15 – in Aktobe region, 12 – in Shymkent city, 9 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Kyzylorda region, and 4 – in Mangistau region.