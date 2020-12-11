  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    COVID-19 recoveries surpass 124,000 in Kazakhstan

    09:26, 11 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 841 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of recoveries has been registered in Pavlodar and Kostanay regions – 209 and 197, respectively.

    92 patients have fully recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 81 – in Akmola region, 72 – in Almaty region, 42 – in North Kazakhstan region, 38 – in West Kazakhstan region, 28 – in Almaty city, 21 – in Aktobe region, 21 – in Atyrau region, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 12 – in Karaganda region, 5 – in Shymkent city, 5 – in Turkestan region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, and 2 – in Mangistau region.

    Since the onset of the pandemic 124,056 patients in Kazakhstan have made fully recoveries.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!