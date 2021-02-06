COVID-19 recoveries surpass 174,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,221 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform reports.

According to the updated statistics, Akmola region posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 336. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 250 patients who beat the novel coronavirus. Almaty and Kostanay regions registered 119 and 102 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

80 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, 74 – in Nur-Sultan city, 69 – in North Kazakhstan region, 64 – in Karaganda region, 41 – in West Kazakhstan region, 29 – in East Kazakhstan region, 24 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in Kyzylorda region, 9 – in Turkestan region, 7 – in Aktobe region, 4 – in Mangistau region, and 2 – in Shymkent city.

Nationwide, 174,880 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.