COVID-19 recoveries surpass 51,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 550 people have beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

In total, over the past day Kazakhstan has recorded 536 COVID-19 recoveries, including 115 in Nur-Sultan city, 32 in Shymkent city, 2 in Aktobe region, 9 in Atyrau region, 97 in East Kazakhstan region, 10 in Zhambyl region, 118 in West Kazakhstan region, 77 in Karaganda region, 11 in Kostanay region, 67 in Kyzylorda region, 12 in Mangistau region, 5 in Pavlodar region, and 8 in Turkestan region.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan has climbed to 51,823. Since the onset of the pandemic, the country has registered 81,720 COVID-19 cases. The novel virus has killed 585 people across Kazakhstan.