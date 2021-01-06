COVID-19 recoveries up in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 785 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, up 301 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Pavlodar region has reported the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the past day – 139. Coming in second is Akmola region with 116 COVID-19 recoveries. Almaty city and East Kazakhstan region have added 104 and 100 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

86 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Zhambyl region, 57 – in Nur-Sultan city, 45 – in North Kazakhstan region, 32 – in Atyrau region, 27 – in Karaganda region, 25 – in Almaty region, 23 – in Aktobe region, 13 – in West Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, 4 – in Shymkent city, 4 – in Mangistau region, and 2 – in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, 145,979 people have beat the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.