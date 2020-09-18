COVID-19 recoveries up to 101,610 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, 155 people have beat from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Both Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions have registered the biggest number of recoveries – 51 and 41 recoveries, accordingly.

3 patients have been released after the coronavirus treatment in Nur-Sultan city, 1 – in Almaty city, 26 – in Shymkent city, 6 – in Aktobe region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 21 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Kostanay region, and 1 – in Pavlodar region.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries has reached 101,610 countrywide. The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan amounts to 107,134. The coronavirus infection has claimed 1,671 lives in the country.