COVID-19 reinfection possible in case of severe immunological disorders - sanitary doctor

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM An individual might catch coronavirus twice if they suffer from a severe immunological disorder, but not more than 50 cases of reinfection have been recorded globally, Anna Popova, the head of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, said on Wednesday.

«If an individual’s immune system is badly damaged, they could get the disease twice, but there are very few cases [of reinfection] around the world, as 24 of them were recorded not long ago. To date, not more than 50 cases have been recorded globally out of the huge numbers of confirmed recoveries,» she said in a televised interview with Rossiya’1 channel, TASS reports.

According to the latest statistics, more than 82 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 1.8 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 3,131,550 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,525,418 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 56,426 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.