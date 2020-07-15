COVID-19: Russian doctors to share best practices with colleagues in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM –A group of Russian healthcare workers have arrived in the city of Shymkent to exchange experience with their Kazakhstani colleagues in the fight against COVID-19, Kazinform has learnt from Shymkent mayor’s press service.

The group consists of high skilled infectologists, anesthesiologists as well as resuscitators who will consult and assist physicians in Shymkent to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

During the meeting with the guests from Russia, Shymkent mayor Murat Aitenov familiarized them with the epidemiological situation in the city and wished them success in the joint work with their Kazakhstani colleagues.

«Currently, doctors around the world study and exchange new methods of treatment of the coronavirus infection. Thanks to close cooperation between the countries, the physicians are able to share their best practices. We are glad to welcome you to Shymkent,» Murat Aitenov said.

The Russian specialists will split into 3 or 4 groups and visit different hospitals in the city.

Over 3,200 healthcare workers are involved in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 in Shymkent.