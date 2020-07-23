COVID-19 situation in stagnation due to strict quarantine, chief medical officer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Aizhan Yesmagambetova, Kazakh chief medical officer, has commented on the improvements to which the COVID-19 restrictive measures have led, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of July 23, 76,799 coronavirus cases have been registered nationwide, of which 48,202 or 63% have recovered. According to Yesmagambetova, 1,600-1,700 new cases of COVID-19 are reported on a daily basis.

She went on to say that 21,532 coronavirus cases had been recorded since the quarantine had begun on July 5. According to her, the COVID-19 situation is stabilized and in stagnation. In June, the COVID-19 weekly growth rate stood at 1,3%, while, in July, it has been stagnant due to the stringent restrictive measures, the chief medical officer added.