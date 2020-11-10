COVID-19 situation may get worse in Moscow in coming weeks, mayor says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A significant increase in the number of infected with the novel coronavirus is observed in Moscow; the situation in the city may get worse over the next few weeks, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in his blog on Tuesday, TASS reports.

«A week ago it seemed that the level of incidence had stabilized at a high but still not a critical level. However, in the recent days we again see a significant growth. On Monday, November 9, 2020, some 6,897 cases of the disease were detected - a record high during the entire period of the pandemic. <...> And, unfortunately, in the coming weeks we can expect a further worsening of the situation,» he wrote.

The mayor specified that in the middle of August one PCR test out of 100 had a positive result. At the end of October the share of positive tests grew to 5.8%, and then reached 7.5%. «Additionally, the number of those sick with acute respiratory viral infections and other seasonal respiratory diseases has been growing slowly but surely. And this also adds considerably to the load on the healthcare system which is operating at the limit of its capacity as it is,» he noted.

Due to this, the mayor stepped up measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the city by introducing additional restrictions from November 13, 2020 through January 15, 2021.