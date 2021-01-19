COVID-19: Six regions in’ red zone’ in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of January 19, six areas in Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi confirmed Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the Government’s session, Minister Tsoi revealed that Nur-Sultan city as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red zone’.

«Since the start of the pandemic the country [Kazakhstan] has registered 170,098 cases of the coronavirus infection. 46,866 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. 154,449 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection and 34,656 people have beat the COVID-like pneumonia. The coronavirus infection has killed 2,424 people, while the coronavirus-like pneumonia has claimed lives of 642. In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 999 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection and 18 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia,» Minister Tsoi said.

In his words, the ministry constantly monitors the epidemiological situation countrywide. Three areas, namely Kostanay and Pavlodar regions as well as Nur-Sultan city have recently moved from the ‘yellow zone’ to the ‘red zone’.

He also added that two regions – Almaty and Karaganda regions – have moved from the ‘green zone’ to the ‘yellow zone’. As a result, six areas in Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’ as of January 19, including the city of Nur-Sultan as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions, while West Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone. The rest of the regions are in the ‘green’ zone.