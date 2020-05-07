COVID-19: South Korea delivers another humanitarian cargo to Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – South Korea once again provided humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan by sending personal protective gear and tests to fight the novel coronavirus, Kazinform reports.

Yerlan Iskakov, head of the Foreign Ministry’s Office in Almaty city, revealed that 40 boxes with humanitarian aid had been delivered to Kazakhstan via a charter flight from Seoul.

Three Korean companies, namely SK Engineering & Construction, JSC Rakhat/LOTTE, and JSC Shinhan Bank Kazakhstan arranged the humanitarian cargo for Kazakhstan.

According to Iskakov, this is not the first time South Korea lends helping hand to its Kazakh friends. The first time it was Medical Partners Korea Qazaqstan company which sent humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan.

Zhandarbek Bekshin, chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan, also expressed his gratitude to Korean partners who helped unveil a local laboratory with the best PCR equipment. The laboratory has greatly contributed to diagnosing the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, he said. He also extended the words of praise to Korean partners that sent personal protective gear for Kazakhstani healthcare workers.

It is worth mentioning that China, Poland, Turkey have already provided humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan. Humanitarian cargoes will soon be delivered to Kazakhstan from the UAE, India, Turkey, and Pakistan.