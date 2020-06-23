COVID-19 still poses serious threat - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «COVID-19 is still posing a serious threat,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Buz Birgemiz online forum.

«Today coronavirus looms large. Our country is not the one affected by coronavirus attack. After the lifting of the state of emergency we all dropped guard. Some people and public servants believed that the dangerous phase is over. Risks were underestimated, people quitted to observe all medical rules and regulations. But COVID-19 is still posing a serious threat. That’s why the Government toughed quarantine regulations,» the Head of State said.

«We all together will definitely defeat the crisis. The key is to believe that we will overcome this challenge and win,» the Head of State resumed.