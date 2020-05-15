COVID-19 takes lives of 48 others in Iran: Official

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that 91,836 people out of a total of 116,635 infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived and recovered while 6,902 have lost their lives, IRNA reported.

Jahanpour emphasized that 2,102 new infected cases have been discovered and 48 others have lost their lives since yesterday (Thursday).

Iran has taken various steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.