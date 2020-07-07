COVID-19 tests to reach 5 thousand a day target in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - PCR testing for the coronavirus infection is set to be expanded to 5 thousand tests a day in Nur-Sultan, Mayor Altai Kulginov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking about the COVID-19 testing during an online briefing at the Central Communications Service, Nur-Sultan Mayor Kulginov said medical workers had passed extra training enabling to provide COVID-19 testing services operationally.

According to him, the number of laboratories has rose from one to eight. He also reminded of the support from philanthropists. While during the first quarantine there had been 300 COVID-19 tests a day, now up to 5 thousand tests could be carried out each day. The mayor went on to say the number of daily COVID-19 tests would be further increased.

Earlier, the Nur-Sultan mayor informed ambulance teams had been increased to 150 in Nur-Sultan and reported the drop in ambulance calls.