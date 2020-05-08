COVID-19: UN and partners launch $6.7 billion appeal for vulnerable countries

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The updated Global Humanitarian Response Plan, launched on Thursday, provides help and protection that prioritize the most vulnerable in society, such as older people, people with disabilities, and women and girls.

Speaking ahead of the launch event, UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mark Lowcock warned of a significant rise in conflict, hunger and poverty, as well as looming famine, unless action is taken now, the UN News Service reports.

«If we do not support the poorest people – especially women and girls and other vulnerable groups - as they battle the pandemic and impacts of the global recession, we will all be dealing with the spillover effects for many years to come. That would prove even more painful, and much more expensive, for everyone», he said.

Averting a hunger pandemic

COVID-19 has now reached practically every country on the planet, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting more than 3.6 million cases and over 251,000 deaths as of Thursday.

However, humanitarians believe the peak of the disease in the world’s poorest countries is expected to hit within the next three to six months.

The impact is already being felt, with incomes plummeting and jobs wiped out. Meanwhile, food supplies are falling as prices soar, and millions of children are missing out on routine vaccinations and school meals.

The World Food Programme (WFP) is among the UN agencies and partners responding to the immense needs, reaching nearly 100 million people on any given day.

«You can imagine what happens if the economic deterioration continues and if the supply chain breaks down. It will be catastrophic,» said David Beasley, the WFP Executive Director.

A plan for swift, determined action

The $6.7 billion Global Humanitarian Response Plan calls for swift and determined action to stave off the most debilitating effects of the pandemic in 63 low and middle-income countries.

While most of these nations have low COVID-19 caseloads, their surveillance, laboratory testing and health systems are weak, according to WHO.

Speaking during the launch, Dr. Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the UN agency’s Health Emergencies Programme, underscored the need to maintain vaccination and other essential health services during the crisis.

«Tackling the pandemic while continuing to provide lifesaving and essential health services in places where infrastructure is at best limited and often destroyed, health systems are already at breaking point, and where health care workers and communities may be facing conflict and other emergencies - this is an extremely challenging task,» he said.