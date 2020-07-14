  • kz
    COVID-19 update: 1,856 cases registered in Kazakhstan

    09:45, 14 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 1,856 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected persons registered in the following regions:

    Nur Sultan city - 211;

    Almaty city - 220;

    Shymkent city - 80;

    Akmola region - 39;

    Aktobe region - 171;

    Almaty region - 79;

    Atyrau region - 190;

    East Kazakhstan region - 225;

    Zhambyl region - 78;

    West Kazakhstan region - 138;

    Karaganda region - 102;

    Kostanay region - 46;

    Kyzylorda region - 62;

    Mangistau region - 24;

    Pavlodar region - 73;

    North Kazakhstan region - 59;

    Turkestan region – 59.

    In total 61,755 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the country.


