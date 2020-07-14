COVID-19 update: 1,856 cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 1,856 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected persons registered in the following regions:

Nur Sultan city - 211;

Almaty city - 220;

Shymkent city - 80;

Akmola region - 39;

Aktobe region - 171;

Almaty region - 79;

Atyrau region - 190;

East Kazakhstan region - 225;

Zhambyl region - 78;

West Kazakhstan region - 138;

Karaganda region - 102;

Kostanay region - 46;

Kyzylorda region - 62;

Mangistau region - 24;

Pavlodar region - 73;

North Kazakhstan region - 59;

Turkestan region – 59.

In total 61,755 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the country.