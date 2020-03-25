  • kz
    COVID-19 update: Kazakhstan confirms 79 coronavirus cases

    09:05, 25 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today 7 more cases of coronavirus have been identified in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to www.coronavirus2020.kz.

    Seven new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kazakhstan.

    To date, the country has confirmed 79 cases of coronavirus infection including 41 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 31 cases in Almaty, 2 cases in the city of Karaganda, 1 case in Almaty region, 1 case in Aktobe region, 1 case in Shymkent, 1 case in Zhambyl region and 1 case in North Kazakhstan region.


