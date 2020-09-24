Covid-19 working-hour losses equate to 495M full-time jobs: study
19:40, 24 September 2020
GENEVA. KAZINFORM The number of working hours lost in the second quarter of 2020 was equivalent to 495 million full-time jobs and global income declined by $3.5 trillion between January and September, according to a report from the International Labour Organization on Wednesday.
The second quarterly findings, which were compared to the final quarter of 2019, showed a 17.3 percent decrease in working hours, EFE-EPA reports.