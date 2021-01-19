COVID: 8,824 new cases, 377 more victims, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM There have been 8,824 new COVID-19 cases, and 377 more victims of the virus, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday.

That compares with 12,415 new cases and the same number of new deaths, 377, on Sunday, ANSA reports.

Some 158,674 fresh COVID tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, down from 211,778 Sunday.

The latest positivity rate is 5.6%, down from 5.9% on Sunday.

The number of intensive care cases is up 41 in the last 24 hours and hospital admissions up 127 across Italy.

The total of COVID cases since the start of the epidemic are now 2,390,101, and the victims now 82,554.

The currently positive are 547,058 (-6,316 on Sunday), the recovered and discharged 1,760,489 (+14,763), and those in domestic isolation 521,630 (-6,484).