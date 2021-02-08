COVID-automaton and new lockdown rules enter into force in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM New lockdown rules have entered into force in Slovakia as of Monday, as the country is now being governed by a COVID-automaton that entails automatic measures depending on the current situation.

A negative test for coronavirus no older than seven days is required for people who want to be exempt from the curfew. Also exempt are people with certificates proving that they’ve recovered from COVID-19 within the past three months, those given a second dose of the vaccine at least 14 days before and people whose state of health doesn’t allow them to take a test, TASR reports.

Children attending nursery schools and the first five grades of primary schools, those attending special schools and school facilities don’t need a test, but at least one of their legal representatives living in a single household needs to have one.

Employers and entrepreneurs in districts with the most severe, fourth- and third-degree alerts, and who can’t work from home, will have to possess a negative-test certificate no older than seven days as of this coming Wednesday. In districts with a second-degree alert, it will be enough to have a negative test no older than 14 days as of February 15. Meanwhile, those living in districts with the least-severe, first-degree alert, can get by with a negative test no older than 21 days.





For full version go to