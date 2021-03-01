COVID: Coming weeks won't be easy says Speranza, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM COVID-19 contagion is rising sharply in Italy and the next few weeks will be tough, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Monday.

«It would be nice to say that everything is over and we are in a new phase but the biggest responsibility of those who represent the public institutions is to stay things as they are,» Speranza said, ANSA reports.

«And the truth is that the coming weeks will not be easy.»

We have a vaccination campaign to step up in these weeks, and today the numbers are going in the right direction but they need to increase further, and at the same time we have a very strong epidemic.

«The contagion curve is going up in a significant way and so we still need to battle with energy.»

Signals that the curve is rising are coming from all the regions.