COVID: Death toll passes 90,000 mark, ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM The COVID death toll passed the 90,000 mark in Italy on Thursday rising by 421 to 90,241, the health ministry said.

It said there have been 13,659 new cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, compared to 13,189 Wednesday, ANSA reports.

On Wednesday there were 476 new victims.

The number of intensive care cases rose by six, and hospital admissions fell by 328.

Some 270,142 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, compared to 279,307 Wednesday.

The positivity rate has risen by 0.35% from 4.7% to 5.05%.