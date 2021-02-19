COVID in Italy: Bolzano, Umbria likely to become red zones

ROME. KAZINFORM - Umbria and the autonomous province of Bolzano are likely to be classed high-COVID-19-risk red zones as of Sunday in Italy's tiered system of coronavirus restrictions, sources said on Friday, ANSA reports.

Three other regions, Molise, Campania and Emilia-Romagna, are set to be bumped up from moderate-risk yellow zones to medium-high-risk orange zones, the sources said.

The changes are due to a deterioration in the contagion data, amid concern about the spread of new variants.

Parts of Umbria and the autonomous province of Bolzano are already red zones, meaning they are in a sort of lockdown, due to decisions taken at the local level.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza will adjust the colour classifications on the basis of the data from the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and input from experts.

In red zones all restaurants and bars are closed, except for takeaways and home deliveries, and all non-essential shops are closed too.

In orange zones, shops can do business but restaurants and bars must stay closed.

In yellow zones, shops are open and so are bars and restaurants until 6pm.

A nationwide curfew from 10pm until 5am remains in force and a ban on travel between regions has been extended until February 25.