COVID: Italian PM Conte warns against Xmas gatherings

ROME. KAZINFORM - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday warned against people gathering to shop and celebrate amid an expected COVID spike at Christmas saying spirituality was a private thing that should not be marked in groups, ANSA reports.

«We will consider the epidemiological curve that we'll have in December but we must not identify Christmas only with shopping, presents and boosting the economy,» said the premier.

«Christmas, whatever your religious faith, is certainly also a moment of private spiritual worship.

«It is not a good thing to do private spiritual reflection with a lot of other people».

Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia on Thursday said Xmas should be celebrated only among «closest family members».