COVID-like pneumonia: 118 new cases, 3 deaths in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 118 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day. The disease claimed lives of three people in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

149 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Nationwide, three people have died of the COVID-like pneumonia.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 46,984 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 34,805 patients have fully recovered. The disease has claimed lives of 545 people across the country.