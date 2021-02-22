COVID-like pneumonia: 13 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

195 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. In addition, two deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia has been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 48,983 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 40,765 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 612 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 699 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 208,117 since the start of the pandemic.