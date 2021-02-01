COVID-like pneumonia: 16 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 16 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day. Nationwide, one person has died of the COVID-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

157 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Unfortunately, one person died of the COVID-like pneumonia.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 47,874 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 35,900 patients have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 570 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 1,259 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 187,970 since the start of the pandemic.