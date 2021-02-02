COVID-like pneumonia: 24 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 24 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day. No deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

128 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 47,898 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 36,028 patients have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 570 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 1,161 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 189,131 since the start of the pandemic.