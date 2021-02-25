COVID-like pneumonia: 4 die in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 74 fresh cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 18 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

211 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. In addition, four deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 49,121 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 41,421 patients fully recovered. The disease claimed lives of 619 people countrywide.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 795 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 210,357 since the start of the pandemic.