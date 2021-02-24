COVID-like pneumonia: 56 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 56 fresh cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 48 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

243 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. In addition, two deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia have been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 49,047 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 41,210 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 615 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 753 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 209,562 since the start of the pandemic.