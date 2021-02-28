COVID-like pneumonia: 58 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 58 fresh cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

244 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. In addition, two deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 49,284 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 42,093 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 622 people nationwide.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 791 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 212,809 since the start of the pandemic.