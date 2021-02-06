COVID-like pneumonia: 68 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 68 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the last 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

263 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. No deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia has been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 48,226 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 36,946 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 579 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,141 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 193,966 since the start of the pandemic.