COVID-like pneumonia: 8 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 8 fresh cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

202 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. In addition, one death related to the COVID-like pneumonia has been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 48,991 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 40,967 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 613 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 692 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 208,809 since the start of the pandemic.