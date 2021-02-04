COVID-like pneumonia: 82 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 82 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, down 25 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

253 people have fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. In addition, two deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia has been registered in Kazakhstan in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 48,087 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 36,482 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 573 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,280 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 191,639 since the start of the pandemic.