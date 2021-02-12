COVID-like pneumonia: 82 new cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 82 new cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

The country has also added 1 death and 286 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands at 48,522. The country also reports 38,523 recoveries and 592 deaths from the disease.