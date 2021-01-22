COVID-like pneumonia: 96 new cases, 2 deaths in Kazakhstan
10:09, 22 January 2021
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 96 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day. Nationwide, the disease claimed lives of two people, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.
56 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Unfortunately, two people died of the COVID-like pneumonia.
Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 47,211 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 34,981 patients have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 549 people across the country.