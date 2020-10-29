  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan: 174 new cases

    10:09, 29 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 174 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    43 people have beat the COVID-like pneumonia. Additionally, the COVID-like pneumonia caused one death in the past 24 hours.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 37,379 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 28,659 have fully recovered. The COVID-like pneumonia’s death toll in Kazakhstan now stands at 397.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!