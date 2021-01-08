  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan: 76 new cases

    09:53, 08 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 76 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    106 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia. No deaths caused by the COVID-like pneumonia have been reported nationwide.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 46,190 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 33,681 patients have fully recovered. The disease has claimed lives of 519 people across the country.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!