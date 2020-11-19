COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan: New cases drop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 202 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, down 66 from previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Two people have died of the COVID-like pneumonia and 95 patients have successfully recovered from the disease.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 40,690 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 40,690, 29,814 people have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 423 people countrywide.